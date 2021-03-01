(Pacific Junction) -- A Council Bluffs man was injured in a single vehicle wreck on Interstate 29 in Mills County Sunday.
The Iowa State Patrol says troopers were called to the wreck around 1:30 p.m. on I-29 southbound near the 27 mile marker. The patrol says 46-year-old James Bushey was driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra southbound when he lost control due to a medical condition. The vehicle crossed the northbound lanes, entered a ditch, struck a barbed wire fence and came to rest in a farm field.
Bushey was taken by LifeNet Helicopter to Bergan Mercy in Omaha for further medical care. Bushey's truck received minor damage. The Mills County Sheriff's Office and Glenwood Rescue assisted at the scene.