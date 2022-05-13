(Council Bluffs) — A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in federal prison on child pornography charges.
U.S. Attorney Richard Westphal says 34-year-old Andrew Russell White was sentenced Thursday to 42 months in prison. White will be required to serve five years of supervised release following his imprisonment and will be required to register as a sex offender.
According to court documents, White pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in January. The charges stem from March 2019 when a cyber tip was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography being uploaded to a Google account. Law enforcement traced the account to an email address owned by White. During the execution of a search warrant, White admitted to downloading images of child pornography. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2021.
The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department and was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.