(Council Bluffs) — A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to four years in prison for a federal firearms charge.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 20-year-old Cole Jacob Bergantzel was sentenced Thursday to 48 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. In January, Bergantzel pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
In March 2021, Bergantzel attempted to sell firearms on Snapchat and then was arrested in September 2021 for discharging a firearm in a residential area. Authorities say Bergantzel is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of a drug addiction.
The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.