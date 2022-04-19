(Council Bluffs) — A Council Bluffs man faces more than 18 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 31-year-old Luke Alric Forman was sentenced last week in federal court to 217 months in prison for receipt of child pornography. He was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his imprisonment.
Forman pleaded guilty to the charge in December. The Council Bluffs Police Department began investigating Forman when they received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that showed 10 videos of child pornography that had been uploaded using a messenger app. The tip was linked to Forman’s residence.
Police executed a search warrant and seized a cell phone that showed Forman had distributed, received and possessed images and videos of child pornography and had engaged in numerous conversations about the illegal activity.
The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department with assistance from the U.S. Secret Service National Computer Forensics Institute. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.