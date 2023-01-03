(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 37-year-old James Matthew Hargens was sentenced on December 15th to 121 months in prison after pleading guilty to receipt of child pornography. Hargens was also ordered to register as a sex offender and serve five years of supervised release following his prison term.
The charge stems from an investigation that started with a cybertip in November 2021 regarding an account that had uploaded several images and videos of child pornography. An investigation by the Council Bluffs Police Department and Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children led to a search warrant at Hargens' residence. A forensic analysis identified that Hargens received, possessed and downloaded numerous images and videos of child pornography.
The investigation was conducted by the Council Bluffs Police Department with training and equipment from the U.S. Secret Service National Computer Forensics Institute. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.