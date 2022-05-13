(Council Bluffs) — A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison on a firearms charge.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 30-year-old Dalton Theodore Holland was sentenced this week to 51 months in prison for prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his imprisonment. Holland pleaded guilty to the charge last November.
A co-defendant in the case — 26-year-old Joshua Michael Holmes of Council Bluffs — was sentenced to 63 months in prison last August.
The charges stem from November 2020 when officers from the Council Bluffs Police Department observed the two men driving stolen vehicles. When officers approached them, both men attempted to flee in a stolen truck, but got stuck. Holland attempted to flee on foot and was apprehended by a police dog. Both men were found in possession of stolen items and firearms.
The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.