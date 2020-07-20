(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of child pornography.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum says 19-year-old Tate Pilger was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court. Pilger was also ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution and a $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims' Fund. He will also serve 10 years of supervised release at the conclusion of his prison term.
The charges were the result of an investigation initiated by Facebook, who submitted information to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user had uploaded suspected images of child pornography via Facebook Messenger. Law enforcement executed two search warrants at homes linked to Pilger and located a computer, cell phones and flash drives, which revealed numerous images and videos of child pornography.
The investigation was conducted by the Council Bluffs Police Department and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.