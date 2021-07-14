(Pacific Junction) -- Mills County authorities are searching for a Council Bluffs man who allegedly fled from a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says deputies conducted a stop around 2 a.m. on a gray 2013 Dodge Avenger near 190th Street and Lambert Avenue. While the deputy was conducting the stop with the female driver, authorities say a male passenger -- 27-year-old Jacob Eric Stoner -- jumped into the driver's seat, stole the vehicle and fled from deputies into Nebraska.
Stoner is wanted on multiple charges by Mills County authorities. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Mills County Sheriff's Office at (712) 527-4871.