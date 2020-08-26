(Council Bluffs) — Council Bluffs authorities are investigating after an armed robbery at a store Wednesday morning.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to Bomgaars at 2803 East Kanesville around 11:45 a.m. for an armed robbery. Authorities say a couple had paid for some items, but had other items concealed on them that they did not pay for.
Authorities say an employee approached a male about the concealed merchandise at which time the male allegedly pulled out a handgun and told the employee to leave him alone. The couple exited the store and left in an older black SUV with stolen Iowa license plate ARE008.
The suspects are described as a white male with reddish facial hair and a white female — both in their late 20s or early 30s. Anyone who sees the couple is urged to not approach them and to call 911. Anyone with information on the case can call (712) 328-4728 or (712) 328-STOP.