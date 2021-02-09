(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are investigating an overnight robbery at a drug store.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to Walgreens in the 2500 block of West Broadway around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday for a robbery. Employees said an unknown black male wearing a black hooded coat, gray sweatpants, a black facemask and white shoes entered the stored. The man allegedly brandished a knife and demanded money from the clerk. He then left the store and fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.
The investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-7867.