(Council Bluffs) — Council Bluffs Police are investigating a single vehicle accident that left one person dead Saturday.
Authorities says crews were called to Interstate 480 around 10 a.m. for a vehicle off of the roadway. An investigation determined the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver -- identified as 50-year-old Stephen Johnson of Omaha -- of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Council Bluffs Police Special Operations Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is urged to (712) 328-4948.