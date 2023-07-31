(Council Bluffs) – Council Bluffs authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect from Monday morning.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to Motel 6 at 3032 South Expressway around 1 a.m. for a robbery. An investigation found a male with a black ski mask entered the lobby and took money from behind the counter. The male was armed with a handgun during the incident, but no employees or customers were injured.
The suspect is described as a white male wearing a gray shirt, black pants and dark New Balance shoes. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Council Bluffs Police at (712) 328-4728. To remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers at (712) 328-7867.