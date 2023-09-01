(Council Bluffs) – Council Bluffs Police are investigating a series of hit-and-run crashes that sent two people – including a child – to the hospital.
Council Bluffs Police say officers were called to a hit-and-run crash near South Expressway and 30th Avenue around 8:51 p.m. Friday involving a red Dodge Charger. Just one minute later, another hit-and-run crash with the same vehicle was reported at South Expressway and 23rd Avenue.
Authorities say the vehicle continued northbound at a high rate of speed before losing control and colliding with a tree in the 600 block of South 6th Street. Authorities say they pulled a 3-year-old boy from the vehicle, who appeared unharmed. The female driver was alive but unresponsive. Both were taken to an area trauma center for treatment.
The case remains under investigation and the names of those involved are being withheld at this time. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call (712) 328-4948.