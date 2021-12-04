(Council Bluffs) — A Council Bluffs Police K9 Officer is being recognized for showing exceptional courage during an incident this fall.
In a special ceremony Friday, representatives of Irondog K9 International presented K9 Rudy with a Medal of Valor after he was injured searching for suspects in September. On September 27th, K9 Rudy was assisting officers in searching for suspects in an empty four-story building in the 500 block of West Broadway. Rudy slipped off of a ledge and fell, fracturing his femur and tibia. The injury required surgery at the Iowa State Veterinary School in Ames. Irondog co-President Mitzi Nash says the non-profit is paying for Rudy’s medical expenses and for continuing care and training.
"We are so glad to be able to pay for the vet bills for K9 Rudy, and we're also going to talk to the department about providing some additional assistance, so we're very excited about that," said Nash. "Our non-profit travels throughout the country and provides for other K9 units. What we do is we pay for the vet bills in cases like this where dogs are injured. We also provide for equipment and pay for training."
Officer Colby McCord — Rudy’s handler — says the K9 Officer is handling his recovery well and the department is hopeful he will be able to return to duty early next year. Nash says Rudy’s actions show how valuable K9 officers are to departments and their handlers.
"Due to K9 Rudy's heroic act of courage in the line of duty serving Officer McCord and the Council Bluffs PD on September 27, 2021, we are proud to present this medal of honor," said Nash. "K9 Rudy exemplifies a true K9 hero. We are honored to be a part of his recovery and are grateful for the department's willingness to support future K9 units by allowing us to share his story."
Rudy is one of four K9 officers used by the Council Bluffs Police Department.