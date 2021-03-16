(Council Bluffs) -- Two suspects are in custody following a pursuit that began in Omaha and ended in Council Bluffs.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were advised just after 1 a.m. Tuesday that Omaha Police were pursuing a vehicle into Council Bluffs which had been stolen at gun point. Omaha authorities deployed stop sticks, which deflated some of the vehicles tires. A Council Bluffs officer then deployed stop sticks, ending the pursuit near South 19th Street and 8th Avenue.
Authorities arrested the driver -- Christopher Petri -- and a passenger -- Shaqula Rock. Petri was held on charges of first-degree theft and felony eluding. Rock was charged with possession of a controlled substance.