(Council Bluffs) -- Two suspects are in custody following a pursuit that began in Omaha and ended in Council Bluffs.

The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were advised just after 1 a.m. Tuesday that Omaha Police were pursuing a vehicle into Council Bluffs which had been stolen at gun point. Omaha authorities deployed stop sticks, which deflated some of the vehicles tires. A Council Bluffs officer then deployed stop sticks, ending the pursuit near South 19th Street and 8th Avenue.

Authorities arrested the driver -- Christopher Petri -- and a passenger -- Shaqula Rock. Petri was held on charges of first-degree theft and felony eluding. Rock was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

