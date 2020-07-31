(Council Bluffs) -- A suicidal woman was rescued by Council Bluffs Police after driving her vehicle into Lake Manawa Thursday.
Council Bluffs Police say officers were called to Lake Manawa Park around 11:30 p.m. for a suicidal female threatening to drive into the lake. Officers located the female, who drove her vehicle down a boat ramp before they could stop her.
An officer jumped onto the hood of the car and pulled the woman out through a window of the vehicle as it was sinking under the water. Two officers were able to swim the woman out of the water, where she was taken to a local hospital for mental health treatment.