(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a motorcyclist Monday night.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to I-29 southbound near the 9th Avenue exit around 3 p.m. Witnesses told authorities that three motorcycles were southbound on I-29 in the inside lane when a light blue vehicle attempted to merge from I-480. The vehicle let the first motorcycle pass, but struck the second motorcycle, pushing it into the guardrail.
The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to Nebraska Medicine where he was pronounced dead. An adult female passenger was also injured in the crash. The two individuals are from Tennessee and their names are not being released at this time. Authorities are searching for the light blue vehicle involved in the crash. They are asking anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the accident to call (712) 328-4948.