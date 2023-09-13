(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation.
Council Bluffs Police says officers and the fire department were dispatched shortly before 3:15 p.m. Thursday to the Super 8 Motel at 2712 South 24th Street in Council Bluffs for a report of an unresponsive person. Upon investigation, authorities say an adult female, whose name has not been released, died at the hotel under suspicious circumstances.
Police say they are seeking any information on a person of interest described as a black male in his late 30s or early 40s who may frequent the Super 8 Motel. No further details are being released at this time since the investigation is still on-going.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Council Bluffs Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728, or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 712-328-7867.