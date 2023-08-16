(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person.
Council Bluffs Police say the family of 29-year-old Deni Robert Jordan filed a missing person report after they had not been able to contact him recently. Authorities say the last known location of Jordan was on July 29th at Walmart on North 16th Street in Council Bluffs. Police say Jordan does not have a permanent residence that the family is aware of.
Jordan is a 5-foot 11-inch African American male with black hair and brown eyes and weighs 170 pounds. Anyone with information on Jordan's location is urged to contact Sergeant Ted Roberts with Council Bluffs Police at 712-890-5212