(Council Bluffs) — A Council Bluffs restaurant owner has been convicted of federal sex trafficking charges.
Acting U.S. Attorney Richard Westphal announced that 71-year-old Hershal James Ratliff was found guilty Friday of four counts of sex trafficking minors, two of sex trafficking adults and two counts of distributing a controlled substance to a person under 21 years of age. Ratliff — a longtime businessman and owner of Jimmy’s All-American Malt Shop and Grill in Council Bluffs — was convicted after a four-day trial.
Prosecutors say Ratliff, over the last 10 years, exchanged money, drugs and other material goods to minor girls in exchange for sex acts at his house. Authorities also say Ratliff obtained sex acts for friends from adult women using force and coercion. No sentencing date has been set.
The investigation was conducted by the Council Bluffs Police Department with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.