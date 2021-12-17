(Council Bluffs) — A Council Bluffs business owner has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for human trafficking.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 71-year-old Hershel James Ratliff was sentenced Thursday to 360 months in prison for six counts of human trafficking and one count of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor. He was also ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Ratliff — a longtime businessman and owner of Jimmy’s All-American Malt Shop and Grill in Council Bluffs — was found guilty by a jury in July following a four-day trial. Prosecutors say Ratliff, over the last 10 years, exchanged money, drugs and other material goods to minor girls in exchange for sex acts at his house. Authorities also say Ratliff obtained sex acts for friends from adult women using force and coercion, and that he used his business and rental properties to groom and recruit victims.
The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.