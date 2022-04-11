(Council Bluffs) -- Two people were hospitalized following a rollover crash in Council Bluffs Monday morning.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to the 4100 block of Veteran's Memorial Highway around 10 a.m. An investigation revealed that a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was eastbound when it veered off the right side of the roadway, struck a light pole and rolled multiple times before coming to rest.
Both adult occupants of the vehicle were ejected and were taken to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries. Their names are not being released by authorities at this time. The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call (712) 328-4948.