(Council Bluffs) — Council Bluffs authorities are investigating after a man was found shot in the leg Sunday morning.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Woodbury Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Officers arrived and found a victim lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police say that there is no known suspect at this time and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call (712) 328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-7867.