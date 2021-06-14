Updated Story June 14, 2021 8:12 p.m.
(Council Bluffs) — A Council Bluffs woman wanted for allegedly setting another woman on fire has been apprehended.
Council Bluffs Police located 28-year-old Lindsy Maves Monday afternoon and she was arrested without further incident. Maves faces charges of attempted murder, first-degree arson and willful injury following an incident early Monday morning.
Around 4:30 a.m., police were called to the 1400 block of North 15th Street for an altercation and a burn victim. Authorities say Maves and 37-year-old Christine Weilage were involved in a disturbance. Maves allegedly sprayed a flammable substance on Weilage and lit her on fire. While a witness attempted to the put the fire out, Maves allegedly also struck Weilage in the face.
Maves was taken to the Pottawattamie County Jail pending further court proceedings. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call CB Police at (712) 328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-7867.
Original Story June 14, 2021 10:04 a.m.
(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs woman is wanted for allegedly setting a person on fire.
Council Bluffs Police say 28-year-old Lindsy Maves is wanted in connection with an incident early Monday morning. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., officers were called to 1435 North 15th Street to investigate a female found with burns on her body. The victim was then taken to Nebraska Medicine for treatment. An investigation determined the victim was involved in a disturbance with the suspect. At some time during the incident, Maves allegedly sprayed a flammable substance on the victim and lit her on fire. As a witness attempted to extinguish the fire, Maves allegedly attacked the victim again by hitting her in the face with an unknown object. The suspect then fled before officers' arrival, and is still at large.
Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect's whereabouts should contact Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4728, or Crimestoppers at 712-328-7867.