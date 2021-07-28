(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs woman faces several drug charges following a traffic stop in Red Oak.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 34 and North 4th Street late Tuesday night. Following an investigation, officers arrested 53-year-old Brenda Lee Marco on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin -- first offense -- unlawful possession of prescription pills, possession of methamphetamine -- second offense -- possession of marijuana -- third offense and driving while suspended.
Marco was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $2,000 bond.