(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs woman was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for drug offenses.
Acting U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 35-year-old Lindsay Hurst was sentenced this month to 126 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release and a $100 assessment to the Crime Victims' Fund. Hurst pleaded guilty in November to a charge of distributing methamphetamine.
The charges stem from incidents in January and February 2020, when Hurst sold over 130 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on three occasions. The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.