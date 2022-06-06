(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Correctional Facility is looking to add to its current staff.
New job openings are available at CCF for Correctional Officers. To fill the open positions, CCF is hosting a hiring event later this week. On the KMA "Morning Show," CCF Deputy Warden Aaron Sharr and Sandy Davison say they're looking for people that want to do more with the opportunity they're given.
"We're really interested in people who are wanting to provide the opportunity to our incarcerated individuals to gain those skills for success," said Sharr. "Just be part of helping us create opportunities for safer communities out there in a variety of different ways here at the facility. Corrections is much more than the old 'prison guards.' A Corrections Officer is a very professional position."
During the hiring event, candidates will be taken on a tour of the facilities and guided through the application and interview process. Contingent offers will also be given, pending a background check. In addition to Correctional Officers getting the chance to improve the lives of the incarcerated population, Sharr says they offer highly competitive benefits as well.
"If you're hired with the facility, we have amazing benefits -- probably one of the best benefits packages around," said Sharr. "And then Correctional Officers top out at a little more than $63,000 a year."
Other benefits include 11 paid holidays per year, IPERS eligibility, dental and vision insurance, and sick leave.
The hiring event will be held on Wednesday, June 8 at Clarinda Correctional Facility. There are two available timeframes applicants can show up, with the first being from 10a.m.-1p.m. and the second from 5p.m.-8p.m.. More information about the event and available positions with CCF can be found by calling 712-695-7042. You can hear the full interview with Sharr and Davison below.