(Red Oak) -- A Cedar Rapids man was booked for drug charges in Montgomery County Sunday.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alex Francisco Flores Romero was arrested for possession of marijuana 1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating while under the influence 1st offense. Authorities say Romero's arrest came after deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and U.S. Highway 71.
Romero was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.