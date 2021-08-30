(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony next Wednesday.
The ceremony will be a open house at 101 North 15th Street starting at 10 a.m., September 8th, to talk about the new city hall which also includes an office space for the CEDC. CEDC Executive Director, Amy McQueen, tells KMA News, the open house is to simply showcase the new facilities the corporation and city are working with after completing the move to the new city hall back in May. McQueen says she hopes the new location will provide more visibility to the community.
"We have a sign on the front of the building that says 'we are here' so we are more visible than we've ever been before," McQueen said. "Then the collaboration that we can do with the city, being in the center of city hall, people can stop in a visit (with) as far as the council members, the city manager, and have constant contact and communication of what our common goals are throughout the city."
McQueen says the location not only provides visibility, but also eases communication with the city on collaboration projects.
"We work really closely with the city on our housing project," McQueen said. "The city has an economic development grant that they allow us to gain ownership of some lots that they own in town, so that we can continue to build new houses for current and new employees here in town."
At a Clarinda City Council meeting in late July, the council approved beginning the process of transferring two vacant lots to the CEDC in connection with the housing project.
McQueen says the CEDC also provides several other services within the Clarinda community, including one topic that has gained serious popularity recently.
"We're constantly supporting our industries and what they need as far as if there's any expansion projects they may have for the future," McQueen said. "We tout and advertise if they are looking for employees, (and) we're working on a broadband project right now, trying to just get people educated on what the benefits of broadband in Clarinda would be."
McQueen says while there aren't any new projects currently in the process of construction, she says, like the broadband project, there are a handful of projects being discussed for the future.
For those wanting to find our more information on the CEDC, projects under discussion, or businesses looking for potential partnerships, can call Amy McQueen at 712-542-2160, or pay a visit to their offices at city hall in Clarinda.