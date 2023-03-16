(Nebraska City) -- The Morton-James Public Library in Nebraska City is hosting a unique performer as part of its program series under the Harry and Grace Moller Endowment.
Jerry Barlow, a Celtic guitarist and storyteller, will grace the stage in Nebraska City Sunday.
Barlow began his musical career as a country artist, but upon moving to East Tennessee in the Appalachian Mountains, he took a strong interest in Celtic heritage and the music that accompanied it.
“When you live in that part of the country, you start hearing a lot of Celtic influence in the music because that’s where the Irish and the Scots settled in the 1700s,” Barlow said. “That influence is very strong, so when I moved over there, I started listening to this stuff and I found out that I really have an affinity for it.”
Barlow’s lineup of songs features pieces from the British Isles during the medieval time period. Beyond simply playing the music, Barlow uses history and some comedy to add fascinating stories to his performances.
“Before I play each song, I’ll kind of set it up and tell [the audience] about the time period that it comes from and the circumstances under which it was performed,” Barlow said. "So many times when I’m playing the music, I’m thinking about who must’ve played this 200 years ago and what they were going through when they did it.”
Barlow will be in concert Sunday, March 19 at 2 P.M. at the Morton-James Public Library in Nebraska City.
Click below to hear the full interview with Barlow from the KMA Morning Show.