(Shenandoah) -- Area residents will have the opportunity to listen to some lively, historical Celtic music Thursday night.
June 9, acclaimed Celtic guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow is performing at the Shenandoah Public Library. Barlow will be stopping by KMAland as part of his tour through the state of Iowa. During his shows, Barlow uses music from the British Isles and his own compositions to transport the listener through history. On the KMA "Morning Show," Barlow says he likes to combine the backgrounds of his songs to give the full story of its importance.
"Most of this music has been around for some time, I mean centuries," said Barlow. "Because of that, there's a lot of rich history that I like to share as I play the music. Then people can understand a little more what the music is speaking to, and under what circumstances throughout history it's been played."
During his time traveling and sharing Celtic-inspired compositions, Barlow has made stops at the University of Denver's Lamont School of Music, The Arvada Center for the Performing Arts, and many other prestigious arts centers. He's also won various awards for his music and released several CDs during his career.
Barlow says his own experiences living in Nashville and Gatlinburg and studying the rich history of the Irish and Scottish immigrants of the area inspired him to pursue the Celtic genre further.
"I lived in Nashville for about 18 years, then I moved to east Tennessee to the Appalachian Mountains up around Gatlinburg," said Barlow. "That's a part of the world that the Irish and Scottish immigrants settled in the 1700s. They moved in that area with their fiddles and music and stayed. So when you live in that part of the country like I did, you start hearing all these Celtic influences in the music."
Whether it's playing his guitar or sharing the story of the music, Barlow says he wants to make the experience a unique one for listeners.
"It's wonderful music," said Barlow. "Some of it is meant to be danced to, but I try to just share as many stories as I can about the music and hopefully make it interesting for people to listen to. I play a couple of different acoustic guitars, I do a little bit of drumming on the guitar as well -- just try to again make it as interesting as possible."
Jerry Barlow's concert at the Shenandoah Public Library on June 9 starts at 6 p.m., and is free to the public. You can hear the full interview with Jerry Barlow below.