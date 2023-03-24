(KMAland) -- Schools in 12 southwest Iowa counties have the chance to participate in a new program to increase access to agriculture and gardening skills.
That's according to Cait Caughey, beginning farmer and market associate for the Center of Rural Affairs, who tells KMA News her group is hosting the "Farm-to-School" agricultural education program. Caughey says five K-12 schools will be chosen to begin or bolster their agriculture education. She says the program also aims to promote and increase access to locally grown foods through establishing community gardens, school gardens, or greenhouses.
"It's just a great learning opportunity our students to have some of those hands-on skills and know how to grow some of their own food," Caughey emphasized. "Which is a skill they can take with them their whole lives whether that be beans, peas, tomatoes, herbs, or whatever it is the school wants to grow."
Schools in Monona, Crawford, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Cass, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Carroll, Audubon, or Page counties are eligible to apply. Caughey says the Lyons, Nebraska-based non-profit organization will provide technical assistance and support throughout 2023, curriculum resources, and various funding sources to the chosen districts.
"The five schools that will be accepted for this first round will receive $2,000 and that will be a mini-grant for any food production they would like to do on-site at their school," said Caughey. "That could include a school garden, a greenhouse, or aqua or hydroponics in the classroom if they're interested in doing that. They'll also receive a stipend for garden tools, and stipends for teachers who we work with to go to the Iowa Farm to School Conference which is this June."
A $150 stipend will also be given for one teacher to attend the Southwest Local Foods Summit in fall 2023, along with $200 for one speaker to visit the school and give a presentation. Caughey adds they will also provide grant writing assistance for future funding and growth.
Caughey says principals or teachers are welcome to apply for the program. She adds the Center for Rural Affairs will evaluate the applicants based on several factors.
"These will be evaluated on school demographics, their plan for food production on site, how they will involve students, the community, and families, how they want to sustain their food production, and creativity," she said.
Caughey adds the program was inspired by a similar "Greenhouse-to-Cafeteria" program that saw success in rural Nebraska.
"We assisted schools with growing food in their greenhouses and that food was part of the curriculum at those schools -- the students helped grow it, harvest it, and then it would go into the school cafeteria," Caughey explained. "We also provided many grants like we will through this program for the school to get those things up and running. They needed materials for their greenhouses such as the soil, pots and trees, and they also needed assistance in training for the teachers to understand how to grow that food in their greenhouse."
The deadline for schools to apply is April 14 at 5 p.m., and selected schools will be notified by May 15. To apply, visit the Center for Rural Affairs website or contact Caughey at 402-380-5192 or caitc@cfra.org.