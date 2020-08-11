(Des Moines) -- Parts of central and eastern Iowa are picking up following a windspread wind storm that swept through the Midwest Monday.
The National Weather Service confirms a derecho began in South Dakota and ended in Ohio, leaving destruction in its wake. Megan Mulford is a meteorologist with Weatherology. She says derechos generally occur in warm weather months and require instability in the atmosphere, plus strong vertical wind shear.
"They don't happen all the time, but they are fairly common, especially across the central parts of the Midwest in spring and summer time," said Mulford. "Derechos are basically long, straight-line wind storms. In order for it to be classified as a derecho, it has to travel over 250 miles and remain severe."
Mulford says the event Monday was on the larger end of the spectrum.
"This one actually went from South Dakota all the way into Ohio, staying severe," said Mulford. "It traveled 770 miles in 14 hours. This is one of the bigger events that we have seen in quite a while. It had widespread wind damage. I think we had a few isolated tornadoes in the northern parts of Illinois."
Wind gusts reportedly topped 110 mph in parts of the state, flattening corn fields, tearing off roofs, knocking out power, among other damage. Public utilities say over 1 million homes and businesses lost power between Iowa, Illinois and Indiana with the storm.