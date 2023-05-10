(KMAland) -- Several KMAland school districts are among those chosen to bolster their agricultural education programs.
The Center for Rural Affairs, based out of Lyons, Nebraska, has selected five schools in southwest Iowa -- including Carroll, Fremont-Mills, Logan-Magnolia, East Mills, and Stanton -- to participate in the first round of their new farm-to-school agricultural program. Cait Caughey (Coffee) is the center's beginning farmer and market associate. Caughey tells KMA News it took a lot of work to narrow down the final recipients who were required to submit their information and proposals to the center earlier this year.
"The schools were asked to submit what their ideas were as far as doing food production on site at their school and also whether or not they could commit to having us come and do technical assistance with them," said Caughey. "And also to attending the Iowa Farm to School Conference that is coming up this June and participating in the program this coming fall with us."
The primary monetary award is a $2,000 mini-grant, which Caughey adds can go towards several factors in increasing student food production and establishing or expanding school gardens and greenhouses. She says the center saw ranging proposals from the schools selected for the program.
"So one of the schools wants to build raised beds at school and make sure that they have crops that they can harvest -- greens in the fall, root vegetables, and things that they could bring into the lunch room, and there were a few other schools really interested in hydroponics and aquaponics," Caughey explained. "One of the schools already has a school greenhouse, but it's pretty underutilized as often times can be the case. There's great ag education going on in southwest Iowa, but sometimes teachers just need a little bit of assistance to get the food-growing component going."
Other awards include a $200 stipend for garden tools, a $150 stipend for one teacher to attend the Iowa Farm to School Conference in June, a $150 stipend will also be given for one teacher to attend the Southwest Local Foods Summit in the fall, and $200 for one speaker to visit the school and give a presentation.
Caughey says they hope to involve as many students as possible at each school.
"We'll be working with K-12 students at this time, we'll be working with a point teacher at each school, and hopefully at least 20 students at each school who will actually engage in growing food," said Caughey. "We'll also be providing schools with binder curriculum, and other resources for them to look into grants to continue to sustain and expand their program."
As "farm-to-school" programs start becoming more popular in other parts of Iowa along with local food procurement, Caughey says they hope to knock out two birds with one stone bolstering the education side while providing an accessible location for schools to secure local food.
"What we really recognized is that there was a need to re-invigorate the education component in southwest Iowa schools as well as help them connect with the funds that are available for schools to actually purchase local foods," she said. "We are here to help students learn these really important skills of growing food and allow them to do that on-site at their school."
Caughey says the plan is to provide monetary and on-site technical assistance to the five school districts as early as this summer but primarily throughout the fall 2023 semester. She adds the hope is to turn the aid into an annual program. For more information on the Center for Rural Affairs farm-to-school education program, visit cfra.org/sw-iowa-farm-to-school.