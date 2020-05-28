(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Fair is still on as scheduled, but will look different this year.
Montgomery County Youth Coordinator Eva Woods says fair officials have decided to cancel many fair events while still trying to give 4H members the opportunity for a fair.
"None of these decisions are easy to make," she said. "But we are lucky to work with an awesome fair board."
All ground and grandstand entertainment events for the fair have been canceled and concession stands will not be held.
Events still scheduled include livestock shows, static events, Clover Kids Graduation and fair queen ceremonies.
While those events will still take place, Woods says they could look a little different including the livestock shows, which will be done under a "show and go" format.
"The kids are going to show up, show their livestock, then head home," Woods said.
The static events and fair queen contests will continue in their current formats, but safety precautions will be applied.
While many key parts of a usual fair have been forced to be canceled, Woods says the fair board's number one priority was to still provide a memorable experience for 4H members.
"We're in unchartered territory," Woods said. "I think everyone has been very understanding. It's going to look a little different, but we are doing the best we can."
The Montgomery County Fair is tentatively scheduled to be held from July 14th through the 19th in Red Oak.