(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man faces charges in connection with an injury accident last month.
Council Bluffs Police say warrants have been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Bryce Smith for serious injury by vehicle--OWI, no insurance and failure to yield upon a left turn. Smith is charged in connection with a motorcycle-versus-SUV accident in Council Bluffs August 10th. Police says the accident occurred near the intersection of South 24th Street and 23rd Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined a 2017 GROM motocycle driven by 18-year-old Kaden Desanitago of Council Bluffs was eastbound on 23rd Avenue, when a 2003 Chevy Tahoe driven by Smith made a left turn in front of the motorcycle.
Desantiago was taken to an area hospital with multiple serious injuries. Police say an investigation determined that Smith tested twice over the legal limit for alcohol at the time of the crash.