(Bedford) -- Charges are pending following a hit-and-run accident taking place Monday.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office reports deputies were called to the area of Main Street and Pennsylvania Street in Bedford for a report of a possible hit and run. Upon arrival, authorities found a 1993 GMC Sierra, owned by Kirk Herzberg, with heavy damaged to the driver's side of the vehicle. Upon searching the area, Deputies located a 2006 Dodge Durango, owned by 49-year-old Hollie Peckham, with damage consistent to having hit the parked GMC.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending toxicology analysis from the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation Laboratory.