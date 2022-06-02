(KMAland) -- One foundation is continuing to acknowledge all the hard work many area educators do.
The Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Awards are given to those that go above and beyond their typical responsibilities. Presented by the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, the awards are given annually to four teachers that are making a difference in the lives they touch. On the KMA "Morning Show," Foundation associate Jennifer Green says that the qualities each winner possesses truly embodies the award's purpose.
"You can truly see how much positive influence these teachers are having on their students, and how these students really respond to it," said Green. "Especially over the last few years with the difficulties of the pandemic and overcoming a lot of that, these teachers are just really rallying around their kids."
Started from Lakin's own experience with the teachers in his life, 52 different educators have received the prestigious award since its inception in 2008. Assisted by the Green Hills AEA, winners are selected by a panel of judges that take into account the nominations and other criteria. While the nominations speak to the impact these teachers have, Green says you can really see the full picture when the winners are announced.
"Every time we've gone in to do these, as soon as you announce that teacher's name, those students all know," said Green. "It's so awesome watching them. They go wild, they go crazy -- they're all so excited and happy for their teachers."
This year's winners of the Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Awards included Greg Bachman of Underwood High School, Tom Berke of Glenwood Middle School, Mary Peterson of Shenandoah High School, and Vicki Hume of Essex Elementary School. In addition to the presentation of the award, the winners are gifted a $10,000 prize and a $2,500 gift to the school district. Green says that the awards play a large part in the Foundation's goal of advancing communities.
"The Charles E. Lakin Foundation essentially exists to provide funding for area non-profits and their program activities to allow them to be a catalyst that will assist our communities and their members to reach their goals and fulfill their potential," said Green. "Our mission's really to fund programs and organizations in Southwest Iowa and the Greater Omaha area that help people in need overcome adversity, restore dignity, and ultimately transform their lives."
Nominations for the 2023 awards will be open February-March of next year. To be eligible, nominees must work in a school district within a 40-mile radius of Lakin's hometown of Emerson, have three years experience, and work in grades K-12. You can hear the full interview with Jennifer Green here.