(Emerson) -- Chat Mobility has announced an insurance partnership to extend device protection products for its subscribers.
In a press release Friday, the wireless carrier announced its partnership with bolt Insurance Solutions, Inc., which is extending its device protection capabilities into the United States for the first time. According to the release, the partnership's first offering, Total Defense Device Protection, is a protection product covering a comprehensive range of incidents, including loss, theft, accidental damage, and malfunction.
Through the product, which initially launched in May, Chat Mobility subscribers can make claims through a digital claims portal, with coverage for up to two replacements within a rolling 12-month period.
Bolt officials say more U.S. partnerships are expected to be announced in the latter half of 2022.