(Percival) -- A Chicago man has been charged for allegedly killing a dog last month at a Fremont County truck stop.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Roi Washington was arrested Friday in Illinois on a Fremont County warrant. Authorities allege Washington took the dog from a residence without the owner's consent and killed it in a truck stop parking near Percival on December 11th.
Washington is being held in the Cook County, Illinois jail on $2,000 bond, pending extradition to Iowa.