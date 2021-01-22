Fremont Co. Animal Abuse

(Percival) -- A Chicago man has been charged for allegedly killing a dog last month at a Fremont County truck stop.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Roi Washington was arrested Friday in Illinois on a Fremont County warrant. Authorities allege Washington took the dog from a residence without the owner's consent and killed it in a truck stop parking near Percival on December 11th.

Washington is being held in the Cook County, Illinois jail on $2,000 bond, pending extradition to Iowa.

