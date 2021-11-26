(Clarinda) -- Page County officials hope an annual program makes Christmas merrier for kids--and shines a positive light on law enforcement, in general.
Names of children 14 and under are now being accepted for the Page County Sheriff's Office's Operation Blessing program for 2021. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the department's reserve deputies launched the program in the early 1980's to ensure every child in the county's rural areas receive a Christmas gift.
"During the course of our duties," said Palmer, "we have seen numerous kids that didn't even have a tree in some houses. So, what they did back then, they started going around taking names, and providing gifts to kids."
Palmer says the program gives the public a better perspective on law enforcement officers.
"We see so much negativity in our profession here in law enforcement that it was something we decided we needed to do," he said. "Try to make a more positive impact. In those times, a lot of the clientele, so to speak, we have, the kids are scared of law enforcement, because a lot of times, they would take mommy or daddy away, or just be there at a tragic moment in their life. It's something they wanted to start to show that there is good in this world."
Operation Blessing serves children in rural settings plus the communities of Blanchard, Braddyville, Coin, College Springs, Hepburn, Northboro, Shambaugh and Yorktown. Palmer says parents or guardians should submit a child's name and gift suggestion by calling the sheriff's office at 712-542-5193 through December 20th. Operation Blessing is also accepting monetary donations. Palmer says donations are vital to the program's existence.
"The donations make this program go," said Palmer. "That's the only way we can continue to do this, is all the people who have donated over the years, and continue to donate to this program. It's a wonderful thing. This time of the year, I'm very blessed to live in the area that I do, because a lot of people, when they see programs like this, they want to donate, they want to help."
Donations can be sent to Page County Operation Blessing, in care of the Page County Sheriff's Office, 323 North 15th Street, Clarinda, Iowa, 51632. You can hear the full interview with Lyle Palmer here: