(Omaha) -- Global influences are affecting the economy in KMAland.
That's according Creighton University Economist Dr. Ernie Goss, who reflected on the latest Rural Mainstreet Economic Index for August on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning. Based on a survey of bank CEOs in 10 Midwestern states, the overall index fell for a fifth straight month, sinking below growth neutral for a third consecutive month. The region's overall reading dropped from 46.0 in July to 44.0 in August. Goss says one of the factors behind the slumping index involves Chinese purchases of regional farmland and good processing facilities. He says more than nine out of 10 bank CEOs regard Chinese purchases as a threat to the regional economy.
"We're seeing an increase in the Chinese buying land," said Goss. "Particularly, we saw it in North Dakota recently, and the bankers see that as a big threat as they buy food processing facilities. The big food processors are owned by the Chinese. Of course, that gives them flexibility.
"One of the real problems is that Xi Jinping, the head of the Chinese Communist Party and head of the government there, does not respond as we think in terms of economic pressures. In other words, his goal is not to maximize economic well being, it's authoritarianism--and that's not something we understand," he added.
Additionally, after 23 straight months of expanding farm equipment sales, Goss says purchases plummeted this month.
"Farmers are just pulling back on their purchases," he said, "buying used equipment. Farmers see ahead, looking ahead, weaker commodity prices. That being said, agricultural commodity prices remain fairly solid compared to last year. But, they've certainly headed downward, and farmers are bracing for that. They're pulling back on farm equipment sales. This is the first time in two years we've recorded a number below growth neutral."
Despite concerns over continuing drought in the region, Goss says projected yields for corn and soybean crops are a bright spot.
"When you look at the overall situation," said Goss, "the USDA, for example, still expects pretty good yields--for example, corn above 170 bushels per acre. So, they're still pretty positive, the USDA that is, about the outlook for commodity yields--and that's a good thing, of course."
While saying the recent decline in gas prices is helping the overall economy, Goss says the decrease could be short lived.
"Once the U.S. government gets out of the business of selling the surplus oil, I expect prices to rise again," he said. "Now, we're out of the big driving season, so oil prices are not as high as we've seen, of course. But, we'll probably see them move. That's good for the economy, but in terms of (consumer) confidence, not so good."
However, the report indicates the business confidence index rose from 26.0 in July to 38.0 this month. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Ernie Goss here: