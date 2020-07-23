(Sidney) -- Fremont County has a seven year 4-Her representing the state of Iowa as a member of the 2020 State 4-H council.
Chloe Burge is now set to begin a new journey with the Iowa State 4-H Council. Burge, age 17 and a seven year 4-Her will be representing Fremont County as a part of the states 40 member team.
“I’ve always wanted to be involved at the state level and now that I’m actually here I’m blown away. I’m so happy that I get to have this experience and share what 4-H is not only at the county level but at the state level as well,” Burge said.
In order to be considered for the State 4-H council Chloe went through a selection process. This included a written application as well as a face to face, this year done virtually, interview with other 4-H mentors.
“We do team building as well as plan the annual Iowa 4-H Youth Conference in Ames. We promote 4-H and we help ensure funding for 4-H programs. We also form friendships that last a lifetime,” Burge said.
Members of the Council represent all parts of Iowa. With an emphasis on their communities and helping the 4-H Youth Development best serve the youth of Iowa.
“We’re like one of the smallest counties in Iowa so we are just trying to grow our numbers in a positive way. We also want the kids to be engaged and involved in what they are doing. That is one of our goals is to grow but to also be there and present at meetings and the county fair. I’m hoping I can bring back ideas for our other counties because I know the East part of the state does things differently than we do here in Southwest Iowa. I’m excited to share what we do here with other people, but I’m also excited to bring ideas back into not only my county but Page County as well,” Burge said.
Click below to hear the full interview with Chloe Burge below.