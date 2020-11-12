(Clarinda) – Surging COVID-19 case numbers are forcing Clarinda Regional Health Center to update its safety procedures.
CRHC officials announced a number of changes and procedures in effect beginning Friday through December 1st :
--- The hospital’s dining room and gift shop are closed.
--- All volunteer activity inside the facility is suspended.
--- The hospital will continue to screen everyone coming into the building. Masks are and have been required for all persons coming into the building for quite some time. CHRC officials say this will continue to be enforced. Anyone with a medical or psychological condition preventing them from wearing a mask should notify the hospital’s scheduling staff, so that arrangements can be made.
--- Anyone disclosing during the screening that they’re exhibiting symptoms such as a cough, fever, loss of taste or smell, or respiratory issues, and are not in any kind of medical distress, and are not there to see medical treatment will be asked to go home and isolate themselves.
In addition, the hospital is limiting visitors to one per patient. That means every in-patient in CRHC’s care is allowed one approved visitor for the duration of the stay. One parent or guardian is allowed for patients under 18 – do not bring siblings. One support person is allowed for patients having outpatient surgery or procedures. Also, a support person will be determined for patients facing the end of life on a case-by-case basis.
Hospital officials adds anyone with an emergency should call 911, or head to the emergency department immediately. More information is available from Clarinda Regional Health Center’s website.