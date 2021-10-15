(Brownville)-- The Brownville concert series will continue Friday night, and continue into the weekend, with Chris Jones and the Night Drivers.
Chris Jones and the Night Drivers have had 18 number one songs on the bluegrass charts, including their new single Riding the Chief. Collectively they've won 17 IBMA awards, song of the year.
Jones joined the KMA Morning Show Friday morning to share what attendees can expect at the show.
"We are, in some ways, a traditional bluegrass band that's acoustic with an upright bass and banjo and guitar and mandolin," Jones said. "Our banjo player doubles on a steel-string baritone ukulele. That's one difference between a usual bluegrass band.
"The music we do is original material-based. We have a band full of songwriters and tune writers. So, it's a lot of original music, in addition to some things that people might recognize, too. We're focused on harmonious singing and tight instrumental arrangements. Uptempo stuff and downtempo stuff."
Jones says the day is thrilling because they released their latest album "Make Each Second Last."
"This is an exciting night for us because of the (new) album being officially released, today. It's also our first time in Brownville. We have a lot to celebrate tonight. We're going to be in a great mood and looking forward to a great show."
Chris Jones and the Night Drivers will be in Cabaret on Friday (10-15) and Saturday (10-16) evening at 7:30 p.m. and again on Sunday, October 17th at 2 p.m.
You can purchase your tickets at brownvilleconcertseries.com or by calling the box office at 402-825-3331.
You can hear the full interview with Jones below.