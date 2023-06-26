(Shenandoah) -- With a few blinks of an eye, Andrew Christensen's first year as Shenandoah High School's principal is finished.
Reflecting on his inaugural year at the helm in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Christensen says increased positive morale and culture were the main highlights. Overall, he says the school experienced a "ton of growth" in those areas.
"I believe the overall morale and the positive culture that's being established is continuing to growth," said Christensen, "which is really a big deal for me, and from my perspective as principal. We want a culture that our kids come in every day feeling safe, feeling welcome. They come in with a learning attitude. Those are things that we are seeing continue to grow."
Christensen also notes a decline in discipline issues at the school, as well as improved standardized test scores--not only at the high school, but in the district, in general. Christensen, however, attributes the school's improved culture to a collective effort between students and staff.
"It's been an amazing group effort," he said, "along with our students and student council, and the positive leadership that they bring. Our staff and everything we bring together and collaborate with in our professional development, with all the leaders in the district and in our buildings, it's been a collective effort in a lot of different areas."
Christensen also cites incentives for good student behavior and performance and monthly assemblies as catalysts.
"We have a monthly assembly that we have with our staff, and all of our students," said Christensen. "We celebrate all the positives, and have all the celebrations as we possibly can. It's not about just athletics, it's not about activities, it's about everything that's going on within our school. So, it's also about positive behavior. It's about everything that we can find to celebrate, and boost that positive morale across the board."
In year two, Christensen plans to continue the focus on rejuvenating the school's extracurricular activities--an effort which began last fall. You can hear the full interview with Andrew Christensen here: