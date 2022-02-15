(Shenandoah) -- A southwest Iowa native is returning to the region to become Shenandoah High School's new principal.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved the contract of Andrew Christensen, effective July 1st. Christensen succeeds Gayle Allensworth, who is stepping down at the end of the school year. A Tri-Center High School graduate, Christensen is currently athletic director and assistant high school principal at Fort Calhoun Junior-Senior High School in Nebraska. Christensen is a Dana College graduate, and holds a master's degree in educational administration from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says Christensen has excellent credentials.
"He (Christsensen) has a background in special education, and also in reading," said Nelson. "That always makes a well-rounded principal to have a wide range of experiences in their background. We're really pleased that he was able to come to the community a couple of different times."
Christensen was one of two finalists for the opening. Nelson says teams of parents, staff and students were involved in the principal selection process.
"He interviewed with a community parent group," she said, "also with a student group and a staff group. We really think that he will be a really good fit for our team as a group of administrators, for the high school as their leader, and a really good community partner."
Thirty-six applications were received for the opening. The superintendent was pleased with the quality of candidates.
"I was really pleased with the quality of applicants," said Nelson. "The final two candidates that came were Andrew Christensen and another individual that was out of state. But, my goodness, the quality of their background and experiences, and their ability to connect with people was very strong. I was very pleased with the process as a whole, the applicant pool, and then, I was very pleased with the final decision."
Christensen and wife Julie have three children, and will be relocating to the community. His salary is set at $112,000. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson here: