(Des Moines) -- A Harlan resident will continue serving as chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court.
The high court Friday once again selected Justice Susan Christensen as chief justice for another two-year term. Christensen was first selected chief justice following the retirement of Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins last February. Originally appointed by Governor Kim Reynolds in 2018, Christensen was retained by Iowa voters in November, and will be up for retention again in November 2028. Prior to her appointment to the supreme court, Christensen was selected as a district associate judge in 2007 and appointed a district court judge in 2015. Before becoming a judge, she practiced law in Harlan for 16 years.
Born and raised in Harlan, Christensen earned her bachelor's degree from Judson College in 1988 and her law degree from Creighton University School of Law in 1991. She is married with five children and six grandchildren.
In addition to judicial duties and writing opinions, the chief justice presides over oral arguments and court conferences, sets the court’s oral argument schedule, and delivers the state of the judiciary address to the legislature each January. As administrative head of the Iowa Judicial Branch, the chief justice presides over the judicial council and works with the state court administrator to manage judicial branch operations. The chief justice also appoints members to supreme court committees and task forces to propose policies and rules of procedure and practice.