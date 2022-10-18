(Shenandoah) -- Athletics is just one part of a planned rejuvenation of the Shenandoah School District's activities.
That's according to Shenandoah High School Principal Andrew Christensen. Last week, Christensen announced a concerted effort to "reach, revamp and reconnect" the district's extracurricular programs, involving not only students but also parents, guardians and the community, in general. The announcement follows the suspension of Shenandoah High School's varsity football season earlier this month due to a lack of players. Since last Monday's school board meeting, Christensen tells KMA News the announcement garnered a great response from the public.
"The community's been very supportive," said Christensen. "I've had numerous people reach out and ask how they can help--some that want to get involved in youth coaching, and some just curious with how they can help with different fundraising, and things of that nature. I think it's created some positive buzz, which is great for our school, and our community, and everything we want to accomplish here in Shenandoah. So, so far, so good."
However, Christensen stresses the revamping effort encompasses the district's other activities, as well.
"This also reaches out to building with FFA, with band, with music, with art, with extracurricular activities, and everything we do here in Shenandoah," he said. "I really want the community to know that this is not a general plan to improve athletics--again, this is a big part of this. But, this is a plan to enhance, and improve and make the Shenandoah schools the best we possibly can for our students, our staff and everyone else involved."
Christensen says part of the process involves the alignment of programs throughout the district.
"How does high school band align with junior high into the youth?" said Christensen. "And, what are we doing within the community to enhance those programs? What are we doing with music, and how do we align top down? FFA, and how do we get junior high more involved, and how do we bring programs into Mrs. Martin's program, who does an absolutely amazing job with what she does, and we can do that like what we talked about with the youth alignment with athletics."
In addition, Christensen says rubrics--or specific expectations--must be established for each program.
"Educationally, we have a lot of rubrics built in our classrooms," he said. "That goes from high school, junior high, all the way up to the college ranks. There's a rubric, there's a specific progressional plan you have to have in place to be successful in that class, essentially. What we're going to be doing is building rubrics for all our extracurricular activities, as well."
Christensen says dates for community meetings for presentations on future activities plans will be announced in the near future.