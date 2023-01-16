(Des Moines) -- Like many industries, staffing shortages are becoming a big problem for Iowa's judicial system.
Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen of Harlan outlined the most prominent concerns she has heard from lawyers and judges around the state during her annual Condition of the Judiciary Speech. Perhaps the most alarming shortage, Christensen says, is for contract attorneys -- one of two ways the Public Defender's Office provides counsel for indigent defendants. In talking with judges around the state, she says this is leading to a delay for criminal cases and putting a strain on the few remaining contract attorneys -- who face larger caseloads, sometimes even in multiple counties, resulting in significant travel time.
"Our federal and state constitutional obligation to provide indigent counsel is on the verge of snapping," said Christensen. "Attorneys, judges, and court administration are scrambling to cover their bases -- something has to give."
Of the nearly 5,000 full-time active attorneys in the state, she says less than 600 represent indigent criminal defendants. In Shelby County, for example, Christensen says there are only four attorneys eligible to be contract attorneys compared to an average of 225 criminal filings in the county each year.
While pending dockets for criminal proceedings continue to grow, Christensen adds the shortage has an even worse impact on the juvenile court.
"In those cases, lack of attorneys results in delayed hearings and delayed hearings means delayed determinations on very important issues such as the placement of a child," Christensen explained. "Maybe it's time for a kiddo to go home, it'll have to wait, and maybe it's time to remove a child from a dangerous situation, that too may have to wait. Either way, this crisis has a profound impact on Iowa's youth and families."
From a conversation with another judge, Christensen said, in one case, a client had five different attorneys in three months as several in succession quit taking contract work. Thus, Christensen is calling on the State Legislature to increase the pay for contract attorneys.
"One, the hourly rate should be raised if we expect attorney's to forgo other work when they have significant student loans and other obligations to pay for their household," she said. "Two, if we want attorneys to bounce around from county to county and help us out, they should be reimbursed for their travel time."
Currently, Iowa pays between $68 and $78 per hour for attorneys representing indigent clients compared to at least one neighboring state, Nebraska, with most courts paying $95 to $100, according to the state's bar association. Christensen says the state is already putting in motion efforts to encourage judges to hold virtual or remote proceedings to cut down on travel time for contract attorneys.
Additionally, Christensen highlighted the current shortage of court reporters in the state, which is also beginning to cause courts to bump or delay cases.
"(Reporters) will take down every single word that is said in a trial or hearing," said Christensen. "If one of the parties appeals that decision or jury's outcome, witnesses don't come back to testify again and lawyers do not repeat their oral arguments. Instead, the court reporter transcribes those really weird looking symbols and letters into the English language and then they certify that it is an accurate record."
Christensen says she hopes to have more possible solutions for the court reporter shortage next year after working with a newly formed Court Reporter Utilization Committee -- comprised of judges, court reporters, and judicial staff.